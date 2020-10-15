Somerset blasts Maroons in district finals

After two highly competitive regular-season matches against Pulaski County, the Somerset High School boys soccer team breezed to an easy 6-1 win over the Maroons, on Thursday night at Clara Morrow Field, in the 47th District Boys Soccer Championship game.
In the two local teams' first game on Sept. 14, Somerset won 3-2 at Clara Morrow. Twelve days ago, the two teams tied at 3-3 at the Pulaski County High School Field.
Somerset High School boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship stated that his team learned from that deadlocked game with the Maroons and made the necessary adjustments to help guide the Briar Jumpers to their sixth straight district title win over Pulaski County.
"Pulaski County switched up their formations in the last game against us, and we looked on how we wanted to attack that formation," Blankenship explained, "And it seemed to work."
"We knew if we could get up a few goals and keep that pressure on them, we would be successful," Blankenship said. "They (Pulaski) rely on a few key players to get a lot of their goals, and we knew if we worked the ball around and kind of put the pressure on them, we were going to have a chance."
After a 25-minute 'feeling out' period between the two local squads, the Briar Jumpers went to work with an onslaught of offensive goals and pressure.
At the 25-minute mark, Somerset senior Josh Tucker worked the ball deep into the box to score from close range. Tucker was assisted on the game's first score be senior teammate Matt Coffey.
Within the same minute, Somerset senior Jared Bastin scored in the box after picking up a loose ball off a Derek Arias possession.
Two minutes later, Bastin struck again for his second goal in a span of two minutes. Bastin hit a sharp roller to the left corner of the goal that eluded Pulaski County senior goal keeper Riley Howell. Bastin's second score was assisted by sophomore Chanler Edwards.
Over the next 10 minutes of the opening half, the Briar Jumpers kept getting off medium-range shots at will. Tucker, Edwards, Bastin, and Arias, all had good shot attempts at the goal in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Finally in the 36th minute, Arias hit a streaking Matt Coffey, who drove the ball into the box and scored from 13 yards out to put Somerset up 4-0 at the halftime break.
Pulaski County came out of the halftime break with renewed energy, as the scored in the 41st minute. Maroons sophomore Henry Gilliam hit a perfect corner kick to set up senior Nick Boyd for the close-range goal.
However, the Maroons' early second half momentum stalled out when the Briar Jumpers countered with a second-half score of their own in the 48th minute. Josh Tucker passed off to Matt Coffey, who scored on a six-yard crossing shot to give the Briar Jumpers at 5-1 lead.
In the 74th minute, Somerset scored again when senior Logan Maynard sent a corner kick into the box, that was headed by senior Max Huer to Derek Arias for the score.
"Our players are good one-on-one players." Blankenship stated. "Pulaski has some pretty good defenders, and I told our seniors if you guys want to win this game, the one-one-one matchups are going to be key in this game. I just appreciated our players so much because they stood up to that challenge."
For the game, Somerset outshot Pulaski County 21 to 7.
Pulaski County players named to the 47th District All-Tournament Team were Nick Boyd, Tim Brinson, Chris Dalton, and Jaxon Gambill. Somerset players named the 47th District All-Tournament Team were Derek Arias, Jared Bastin, Matt Coffey, Dylan Jasper, and Josh Tucker.
Somerset (10-1-1) and Pulaski County (5-6-2) will both advance to the 12th Region Boys Soccer Tournament next week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
