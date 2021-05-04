Somerset blasts the Lady Lakers

The Somerset High School softball team sent 10 batters to the plate, and each of them got on base at least once. With 14 hits and a total of 20 baserunners in the game, the Lady Jumpers downed Russell County 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
"We swung the bat well tonight, and I am proud of all of them," Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy stated. "That is the way we should be hitting it every game."
The Lady Lakers came into the match-up with an impressive 10-3 record, but Somerset scored nine unanswered runs in the first three frames to put Russell County in an early hole.
"We talk all the time about punching the opposing team in the mouth early in the game," Murphy stated. "We want to start fast, and tonight we did that."
Somerset scored three runs in the first inning. Freshman Mollie Lucas singled to center field to score senior Kaley Harris. Sophomore Carly Cain doubled past the Lady Lakers left fielder to score junior Jasmine Peavey and Lucas.
The Lady Jumpers added two runs in the second inning when Cain hit a bases-loaded single to left field to score sophomore Peyton GoForth and Harris.
In the third inning, Harris slammed a bases-loaded triple past the left fielder to score senior Allison Coffey, senior Emma Hawk, and GoForth. Peavey doubled to the center field fence to score Harris.
After pitching three no-hit innings, the Lady Jumper winning pitcher Carly Cain finally allowed a pair of hits and two runs. Junior Jill Langford came in relief to pitch the final inning.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Jumpers scored three more runs to engage the 10-run mercy rule. The game ended in walk-off fashion when Coffey singled to left field to score sophomore Kayleigh Bartley - who was courtesy running Jill Langford. Earlier in the fifth inning, Lucas singled to center to score Harris, and senior Olivia Ulrich singled up the middle to plate Peavey.
For the game, Somerset's Kaley Harris had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Jasmine Peavey had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits and drove in two runs. Carly Cain had two hits and drove in four runs. Allison Coffey had two hits and made the game-ending RBI.
Somerset (12-10) will travel to Corbin High School on Monday, May 10
RC 0 0 0 2 0 X X – 2 3 2
SHS 3 2 4 0 3 X X – 12 14 0
2B – Cain, Peavey, Hawk (SHS). 3B - Harris (SHS). HR – K. Owens (RC). RBI – K. Owens 2 (RC); Lucas 2, Cain 4, Harris 3, Peavey, Ulrich, Coffey (SHS).
