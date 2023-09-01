Somerset looked to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Thursday, as they traveled to Estill County to take on Engineers. The Jumpers have allowed just four goals all season long and continued their march towards perfection with a 9-0 victory. Head coach Tyler Gillum was proud of how Somerset managed to win the contest.
"While the outcome of the contest was extremely nice, it was the 'how' that made it such a pleasant victory. The team play was at one of the highest levels I've seen in recent weeks. A lot of unselfish play, proper build up and high soccer IQ on display," he explained.
Tyson Absher scored a hat trick and two assists in the victory, with Andrew Tomlinson adding two goals and four assists. Bryson Church, Steven Castro, Ethan Whitis and Riley Minton each added a goal apiece in the Jumpers' victory. Landen Lonesky recorded yet another clean sheet in net and had one save.
Somerset improves to 9-0 and will be back in action on Monday, as they will make the short trek to take on their rivals Pulaski County on the road at 7:30 p.m.
