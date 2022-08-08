Somerset, the defending 12th region champions, hosted South Laurel on Monday as they began their season at Clara Morrow Field. Anyone worried about the team after graduating a stellar senior class would be shocked to see that the Jumpers pretty much cruised in this one, defeating South Laurel 8-1.
Head coach Cory Gillum was quite happy about his group following the game as he looked forward to what the rest of the season may hold.
“Excited to see what the season holds and should be a great year for the 12th region and any team should be able to make a run at state,” he stated.
Somerset had a quick goal from senior Daniel Richardson assisted by senior Chanler Edwards. Seven minutes later, Jefry Lopes-Radilla, a junior, scored a goal assisted by sophomore Andrew Tomlinson that would put Somerset up 2-0. Before the half closed out, Taitum Harris for South Laurel put a goal on the board assisted by Liam Zik to make it 2-1 for the home team.
The second half started out with a goal from Edwards, giving him 2 for the game. Lopes-Radilla then scored his 2nd goal of the game off of an assist by Richardson in the 49th minute, putting this game into blowout territory at 4-1.
In the 60th minute, Tomlinson put a goal on the board. Junior Ethan Whitis got in on the scoring action with an assist from Tomlinson for the Jumpers’ 7th goal of the game. The final goal of the match was a 2nd for Tomlinson, and as the final buzzer rung the Jumpers started the season out on a positive note with their 8-1 victory.
Richardson after the game said we work as a team and “work in unity.” Coach Gillum after the game also said he was happy that five different players scored, but he was even more thrilled with the four assists made by his team. He attributed their teamwork to the solid win, as Somerset has only four starters returning from last year’s state tournament run.
Brooks Cawood, the head coach at South Laurel, also had a ton of praise for the Jumpers, although he was quick to turn around and mention this being the first game of the season.
“Somerset is a fast, quick, athletic team, but this is the first game of the season, and it will be completely different at the end,” Cawood said.
Somerset hosts Madison Southern on Thursday in their 2nd game of the season, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
