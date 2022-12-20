After tough losses to Pulaski County and Wayne County, the Jumpers of Somerset were eager to finally have some positive energy come their way as they were set to play the Cordia Lions on Tuesday.
The Jumpers outmatched the Lions and it showed early in the game, as Somerset raced out to a 14-point lead within the first few minutes of the contest. The starters only played the first quarter, giving the younger players on the bench some valuable game time. Somerset eventually defeated the Lions 83-20 in a game that had the running clock on all of the second half. Head coach Ryan Young was very excited that all of his younger players got significant game time.
"I was happy all our young kids got to play today. They've done a great job early in the year in practice being our scout team and helping us prepare. They are a very integral part of the team. We have a lot of talented young kids in our program who will continue to improve and get better. Very excited about the youth in our program and their ceiling both individually and collectively, as we are currently only scratching the surface with it," he exclaimed.
Aedyn Absher scored the first bucket of the game for Somerset, with Jamison Coomer soon adding a pair of made free throws to get the Jumpers out to a 4-0 lead early. Freshman Arthur Singleton scored the first bucket for Cordia after this and it turned out to be one of only two buckets for the Lions in the first quarter.
Somerset then outscored the Lions 24-2 the rest of the way through the quarter to put the game out of reach already at 38-4 after just one quarter of action. Coomer scored nine more points in the quarter with Absher adding another eight following scoring from everywhere on the court with a two, a three, and a traditional three-point play. Ben Godby also scored six points during this blitz of offense from the Jumpers.
As the second quarter began, all the starters for Somerset were pulled in favor of the younger players off of the bench so they could get valuable game time experience. The reserves kept the offensive momentum flowing for the Jumpers, outscoring the Lions 22-3 in the quarter as Somerset led 60-7 at the break, ensuring a running clock during the second half. Bryson Stevens had eight of those points as he hit two three-pointers, with Kole Grundy, Jacob Bartley and Josh Lewis each scoring four points. Wesley Carr added the other two for Somerset. Junior Ryan Sapp scored the lone three-pointer for Cordia in the quarter.
The Lions managed to double their score in a short third quarter due to the running clock but still trailed the Jumpers 71-14 heading into the final period. Sapp scored four of those points and senior Hunter Fields added the other three on a traditional three-point play. Isaiah Lewis scored five during the quarter to lead Somerset, with Grundy and Bartley each adding two. Before the end of the period, Carr made an alley-oop lay-up for his second basket of the contest.
In a fourth quarter that seemed to fly by, once again due to the presence of the running clock, Somerset outscored Cordia 12-6, eventually taking home an 83-20 win that was never in doubt. Freshman Burley Arrowood made a three to begin the quarter for the Lions, with Grundy immediately answering with a two and Josh Lewis adding five more to give the momentum right back to the Jumpers. Josh Lewis added one more three-pointer towards the end of the quarter.
Somerset was led in scoring by Josh Lewis, who had a game-high 12 points. The Jumpers had scoring from almost every single player that saw the court, in fact, with Jamison Coomer and Isaiah Lewis each adding 11 and Aedyn Absher scoring 10. Kole Grundy, Bryson Stevens, and Jacob Bartley each scored eight and Ben Godby added six for the game. Wesley Carr scored four points for the Jumpers, with Landen Lonesky, Josh Bruner and Indred Whitaker adding three each over the course of the game. Cordia was led by 10 points from Ryan Sapp.
Somerset improves to 5-4 with the victory and will be in action once again on Wednesday as they take on McCreary Central. That game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.