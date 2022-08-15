The Briar Jumpers welcomed the Titans of Mercer County Saturday night at Clara Morrow. After falling 5-1 against Madison Southern in their last game, the Jumpers were ready to bounce back in a big way, and they did just that with a 3-1 victory.
Somerset's head coach Cory Gillum was very pleased with his team's effort in this one.
"Great bounce-back win after a hard loss on Thursday. Our region is very tough and Mercer is a great team. Looking forward to the rest of our season," he stated.
Somerset found themselves up early 1-0 with a goal from junior Jefry Lopes-Radilla off an assist from sophomore Andrew Tomlinson. At the 25-minute mark, Tomlinson found the goal with an assist from senior Chanler Edwards, and at halftime the Jumpers were comfortably up 2-0.
Mercer wouldn't give up, however, as they came out shooting to begin the 2nd half. They would score their first goal of the game in the 69th minute via a shot from Forte Bass.
Sophomore Landen Lonesky would come up clutch with several monster saves throughout the 2nd half.
The last goal for Somerset came from a breakaway from Edwards at in the 74th minute. The Briar Jumpers would then win this game 3-1.
Edwards was ecstatic following the game after scoring a goal along with an assist.
“Big win! Feels great after the loss to Madison Southern on Thursday," he exclaimed.
Somerset improves to 2-1 on the season and will travel on Tuesday to Richmond to take on Model. That game is at 6 pm.
