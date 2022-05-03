Somerset bounces back with win over Garrard County

Losing 3 of their last 4 contests, the Briar Jumpers were in action on Tuesday evening in a 12th region matchup against the Lady Lions of Garrard County, who came into today's contest with a 10-11 record on the season. Despite the rather unspectacular results of their recent games, Somerset is still one of the top teams in the region, slotting in 4th in terms of RPI, and already having clinched the #1 seed in their District tournament with a perfect 6-0 record. This game turned out to be a bit of a pitchers' duel, as all 3 pitchers who saw action today combined for 14 strikeouts. Only one earned run would be scored during this one (in the third inning) and only 5 total runs would be scored, as Somerset hung on for a hard-earned 3-2 victory.
Somerset would send up Kaley Harris to start off the home half of the 1st and she would draw a walk to put a base runner on for the Jumpers. Although she would wind up stealing 2 straight bases to reach 3rd, 2 straight strikeouts by Tudor would give Somerset only one out to work with. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch would allow Harris to steal home plate, giving Somerset the first run of the game. The batter who was up, Cain, would end up drawing a walk to get to 1st base (with Kennadi Asher coming on to pinch run for her). The runner would be thrown out trying to steal 2nd base, ending the 1st inning with the home team out in front 1-0.
Cain would get her first strikeout of the game to start off the top of the second inning. Tudor would draw a walk to put a runner on base for Garrard County, with Alexis Kelly coming on to pinch run. Following Cain's 2nd strikeout of the game and the batter after flying out in the infield, the Lady Lions were retired and we went to the bottom of the inning. It was 3 batters up and 3 batters down for Somerset in this half-inning, with 2 being retired via strikeout (Tudor's 3rd and 4th of the evening), and after 2 innings, the score was still 1-0 in favor of the Jumpers.
Jazlynn Shadoan would draw a walk to lead off the bottom of the 3rd, with Sarah White hitting an infield single to follow her up. Although the next batter would fly out to center field, it would advance the 2 base runners. Another fly out to right field by Addison Langford would score the only earned run of the game, getting her the sacrifice fly RBI, thus increasing the Somerset lead. The next batter would line out to 2nd base, with the 3rd inning concluding with the Jumpers out in front 2-0.
Cain would be able to retire 3 straight batters in the top of the fourth to get the Garrard County offense off the field rather quickly, including getting her 3rd strikeout of the game. In the home half of the frame, the first 2 batters up for Somerset would be retired pretty quickly, although the 3rd batter, Emme Goforth, would hit a single to left field. Emry Pyles would single to right field to put runners on the corners. With the next batter stepping up to bat, Pyles would steal 2nd base to put both runners in scoring position. A double steal following a wild pitch would score another Briar Jumper run. The batter who was up would fly out to center field and the 4th inning would end with Somerset in the lead 3-0.
White would lead off the bottom of the frame for Somerset and she would draw a walk. Garrard County made a move at this point, bringing in Emily Hounshell to pitch. The first batter she faced, Harris, would also draw a walk to put 2 runners on base for the Jumpers with no outs. A sacrifice bunt by Langford would advance both runners into scoring position. Hounshell would deliver her first strikeout on the following batter. Cain would be intentionally walked to load up the bases, but Somerset wouldn't be able to capitalize, as Hounshell would ring up her 2nd strikeout to end the 5th inning, with Somerset still out in front 3-2.
Somerset would be able to retire 3 straight batters in the top of the sixth to give Garrard County only 3 more outs to work with in this one, with Cain getting both her 5th and 6th strikeouts during this span. Goforth would single to left field to lead off the bottom of the 6th and she would then steal 2nd base to get into scoring position. 2 straight batters (Pyles and Shadoan) would draw walks to load the bases with no outs on the scoreboard, giving Somerset their best chance of the game to add more runs to their lead. Hounshell would then grab her 3rd strikeout of the game to put 1 out on the board. Harris would hit into a fielder's choice following this, with the lead runner being just barely thrown out at home plate, although she executed a perfect slide to try to avoid the tag. Hounshell would absolutely clutch up for the visiting team here though, as she would get her 4th strikeout of the game to retire the Briar Jumpers, with Somerset still clinging on to their 1 run lead at 3-2.
The Lady Lions had one more chance to tie the game up in the top of the seventh inning, only needing one run to put the pressure back on the Jumpers. They wouldn't be able to do that, however, as 2 straight batters would line out to the pitcher and the final batter of the game lining out to the short stop to end the game, with Somerset coming away with the close 3-2 victory. Cain had a fantastic game, earning her 18th win of the year, pitching a complete game, throwing 6 strikeouts, and not allowing a single earned run.
Somerset improves to 18-11 with the victory and have one more game left this week. This Thursday, the Jumpers will host the Lady Eagles of Campbellsville (5-14), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM.
