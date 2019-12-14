Somerset boys basketball notches district road win

MT. VERNON - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their first district win of the season with a 62-38 over Rockcastle County on Friday at Rock Arena.
The Briar Jumpers opened up the first half with a 10-point lead, and then expanded that margin to 31 points by the end the third period.
Sophomore Gavin Stevens scored a game-high 18 points and hit five three-pointers. Junior Kaiya Sheron scored 14 points and pulled down a game-high 9 boards. Kade Grundy scored 10 points and pulled down 4 rebounds. Dylan Burton scored 7 points. Jack Harmon scored 6 points and Jerod Smith scored 3 points. Jackson Cooper scored two points.
"This was a great team win," stated Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "I thought we were more in sync with each other. That was one of our keys we talked about before the game. Gavin (Stevens) got hot early on for us again and led us in scoring."
"Our defense was very good," Dunbar stated. "We caused a lot of chaos and turned them over in the second half. We were able to get a lot of guys some time tonight. Our bench stepped up and played hard. Jack Harmon gave us really good minutes in his first game back from an injury. We will enjoy this win tonight."
Somerset (2-1) will travel to Madison Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 14.
