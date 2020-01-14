Somerset boys defeat Washington Co. in All "A" Tourney

BURGIN - The Somerset High School boys basketball team advanced in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament by downing Washington County by a score 62-32. The Briar Jumpers continued their strong defensive pressure by holding their opponents scoreless in the opening quarter and forcing the Commanders into 20 turnovers in the game.
Sophomore Gavin Stevens scored a game-high 12 points, while Kade Grundy added 11 points. Kaiya Sheron scored 7 points, Dakota Acey scored 5 points, Jerod Smith scored 4 points, Dylan Burton scored 4 points, Jase Bruner scored 4 points, Jackson Cooper scored 3 points, Jack Harmon scored 3 points, Kannon Tucker scored 3 points, Colton Correll scored 2 points, Logan Purcell scored 2 points, and Canyon Smith scored 2 points.
"Tonight was phase 1 of our mission," stated Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "We got off to a good start and was able to maintain throughout the game. We were able to play a bunch of guys. I'm really proud of the way we came out with energy and helped make our own momentum. Our focus is next game now."
With the win the 14-2 Briar Jumpers will play Burgin, at Burgin, on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.