Somerset boys down Garrard County

Kade Grundy

LANCASTER - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their 22nd win of the season in their 62-52 road victory over Garrard County on Tuesday night.

The Briar Jumpers head a slim 41-40 lead after three quarters, but outscored the Golden Loins 21-12 in the final stanza for the double-digit win.

Somerset junior Kade Grundy led the way with a game-high 25 points and hit four treys. Dakota Acey scored 14 points, Jase Bruner scored 10 points, Jackson Cooper scored 6 points, Gavin Stevens scored 5 points, and Kaiya Sheron scored 2 points. Sheron led the team with eight rebounds and four assists.

Somerset (22-5) will close out the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Briar Patch to take on their All "A" rivals Danville High School.

Tags

Recommended for you