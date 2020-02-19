Somerset boys down Garrard County

LANCASTER - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their 22nd win of the season in their 62-52 road victory over Garrard County on Tuesday night.
The Briar Jumpers head a slim 41-40 lead after three quarters, but outscored the Golden Loins 21-12 in the final stanza for the double-digit win.
Somerset junior Kade Grundy led the way with a game-high 25 points and hit four treys. Dakota Acey scored 14 points, Jase Bruner scored 10 points, Jackson Cooper scored 6 points, Gavin Stevens scored 5 points, and Kaiya Sheron scored 2 points. Sheron led the team with eight rebounds and four assists.
Somerset (22-5) will close out the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Briar Patch to take on their All "A" rivals Danville High School.
