Somerset boys down Wayne County, 68-64, in double overtime

MONTICELLO - The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers won their second double-overtime game of the year and picked up their 20th win of the season in a 68-64 victory over Wayne County High School on Tuesday night.
With three key players (Dakota Acey, Gavin Stevens and Jase Bruner) out sick, the Briar Jumpers had to rely on other players to come up with the big plays.
Somerset High School sophomore Jack Harmon stepped up in a big way with a team-high 12 rebounds. Harmon's last rebound was off a Cardinals' missed effort to tie the game with 14 seconds left in the second overtime. Afterwards, Somerset junior Kade Grundy made a free throw to put the game away.
Grundy led the Briar Jumpers with 27 points and six made treys, while Dylan Burton added 20 points and pulled down 7 boards. Kaiya Sheron scored 13 points, Jackson Cooper had 5 points, and Jack Harmon scored 3 points. Also, Sheron had seven rebounds.
Somerset (20-4) hosted district rivals Pulaski County on Wednesday and will host Green County on Saturday, Feb. 14 in their Dunbar High School Tribute Game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.