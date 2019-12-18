Somerset boys pick up second district road win in 5 daysa week

LIBERTY - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their second road district win in less than a week. The Briar Jumpers traveled to Casey County on Tuesday, and came away with an easy 80-43 win.
Somerset was red hot, shooting 65 percent from the field and hit 6-of-10 from the three-point line. The Briar Jumpers also dominated the boards by outrebounding the Rebels 24 to 9.
Junior Dylan Burton scored a team-high 23 points by hitting 9 of his 11 attempts from the field. Kade Grundy scored 16 points and had 6 assists. Gavin Stephens scored 15 points, hit three treys, and had 5 rebounds. Jase Bruner scored 7 points and pulled down 7 boards. Kannon Tucker scored 5 points.
Jackson Cooper, Kaiya Sheron and Dakota Acey scored 4 points each. Jack Harmon scored 2 poijnts and Colton Correll scored a point.
"It's always good to get a District win especially on the road," Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We were balanced again with our scoring and were able to play a lot of guys. We had some lapses defensively that we need to improve on. I think our offense was a good balanced attack."
Somerset (4-1) will play Bluegrass United on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Berea All A Holiday Classic.
