Somerset boys soccer remains unbeaten

LIBERTY - The Somerset High School boys soccer team rolled to an easy 7-0 district win on Tuesday at Casey County High School. The Briar Jumpers have won seven straight matches and remain undefeated in 2020.
Somerset senior Matt Coffey scored three goals for the hat trick in the Briar Jumpers' road win. Senior Derek Arias also had a big game with two goals ands two assists.
Senior keeper Dylan Jasper and senior Jared Bastin scored one goal each. Sophomore Chanler Edwards, senior Josh Tucker, and freshman Ethan Whitis, each had an assist.
Keeper Dylan Jasper made six saves in his shutout performance.
Somerset (7-0) will play Lexington Christian on Thursday, Sept. 24, in the All "A" Sectional State Tournament
