Somerset boys soccer remains undefeated this season

The Somerset High School boys soccer team picked up their sixth win in a row, and remain undefeated after downing North Laurel 5-1 on Monday night at Clara Morrow Field.
Somerset senor Logan Maynard led the Briar Jumpers with two goals scored. Matt Coffey and Josh Tucker, both, scored a goal. Derek Arias scored a goal and dished out an assist. Jared Bastin had two assists and Coby Wilson had an assist.
Somerset senior keeper Dylan Jasper made seven saves in the Brair Jumpers' win.
Somerset (6-0) will travel to Casey County on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and will play Lexington Christian on Thursday in the All "A" State Sectionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.