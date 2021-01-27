Somerset boys, Southwestern girls ranked top teams in 12th Region

12th REGION RANKINGS

BOYS - Week 3

1. Somerset 42 (6)

2. Boyle County 39 (3)

3. West Jessamine 30 (1)

4. Lincoln County 21

5. Pulaski County 16

6. East Jessamine 4

GIRLS - Week 3

1. Southwestern 45 (6)

2. Danville 37 (2)

3. Wayne County 34 (2)

4. Mercer County 21

5. Rockcastle County 12

6. Pulaski County 1

* voted on by members of the 12th Region Sports group

STATEWIDE STAT LEADERS

5th - Kade Grundy - Somerset - Free Throw Percentage - 94.1 %

6th - Wayne County Girls - Defense Points Allowed - 34.5 points per game

7th - Wayne County Girls - Win Margin - 36.4 points per game

8th - Southwestern Girls - three-Point Percentage - 38.6 %

10th - Pulaski County Boys - Rebounds - 36.4 per game

11th - Ethan Meadows - Southwestern - Field Goal Percentage - 72.7%

12th - Somerset Boys - Free Throw Percentage - 76.0 %

15th - Southwestern Boys - Free Throw Percentage - 75.8%

18 - Amber Jones - Wayne County - Field Goal Percentage - 62.5%

* per the KHSAA

