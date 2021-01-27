Somerset boys, Southwestern girls ranked top teams in 12th Region

12th REGION RANKINGS
BOYS - Week 3
1. Somerset 42 (6)
2. Boyle County 39 (3)
3. West Jessamine 30 (1)
4. Lincoln County 21
5. Pulaski County 16
6. East Jessamine 4
GIRLS - Week 3
1. Southwestern 45 (6)
2. Danville 37 (2)
3. Wayne County 34 (2)
4. Mercer County 21
5. Rockcastle County 12
6. Pulaski County 1
* voted on by members of the 12th Region Sports group
STATEWIDE STAT LEADERS
5th - Kade Grundy - Somerset - Free Throw Percentage - 94.1 %
6th - Wayne County Girls - Defense Points Allowed - 34.5 points per game
7th - Wayne County Girls - Win Margin - 36.4 points per game
8th - Southwestern Girls - three-Point Percentage - 38.6 %
10th - Pulaski County Boys - Rebounds - 36.4 per game
11th - Ethan Meadows - Southwestern - Field Goal Percentage - 72.7%
12th - Somerset Boys - Free Throw Percentage - 76.0 %
15th - Southwestern Boys - Free Throw Percentage - 75.8%
18 - Amber Jones - Wayne County - Field Goal Percentage - 62.5%
* per the KHSAA
