Somerset boys win All "A" Region Soccer Tourney

The Somerset High School boys soccer team defeated Danville High School, 6-1, to win the All "A" Regional Tournament.
The Briar Jumpers stormed out to a 5-0 lead by halftime, and went on cruise control en route to their soccer regional crown.
Somerset senior Derek Arias completed the 'hat trick' with three goals in the game. Matt Coffey, Logan Maynard, and Coby Wilson, all scored one goal each in the regional title game. Josh Tucker had three assists, Jared Bastin had two assists, and Coby Wilson had one assist.
"We were missing one of our offensive stars, Chanler Edwards, because of a red card picked up in our 5-2 victory over Mercer County," Somerset High School boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship stated. "We are 5-0 while scoring 24 goals and conceding only five."
Somerset (5-0) hosted North Laurel on Monday and will travel to Casey County on Tuesday.
