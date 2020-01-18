Somerset boys win All "A" Region

Submitted Photo

The Somerset High School boys basketball team won the All "A" 12th Region Tournament on Friday night at Burgin High School with a 72-70 double overtime win over Danville High School. The Briar Jumpers will play Gallatin County on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the opening round of the Kentucky All "A" Classic Boys State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena. Advanced tickets will be on sale at the Somerset High School front office from Wednesday, Jan. 22 to Thursday, Jan. 23 until noon that day. Pre-sale tickets ate $8, compared to $10 at the door.