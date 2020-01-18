Somerset boys win All "A" 12th Region in double OT

Kade Grundy

BURGIN - It took two overtimes, but the Somerset High School boys basketball team pulled out the narrow 72-70 win over Danville High School to win the 12th Region All "A" Tournament title for the first time since 2018.

After regulation, the two teams were deadlocked at 60-60 and were tied at 65-65 after the first overtime period.

Junior Kade Grundy led the way with a game-high 20 points and had 6 assists. Gavin Stevens scored 18 points, and Dylan Burton scored 10 points. Jase Bruner and Kaiya Sheron scored 9 points each. Jackson Cooper scored 4 points and Dakota Acey scored 2 points. Stevens had 7 rebounds and Sheron had 6 rebounds.

Somerset will play Gallatin County on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the opening round of the All "A" State Tournament at EKU's McBrayer Arena.

