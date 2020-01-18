Somerset boys win All "A" 12th Region in double OT

BURGIN - It took two overtimes, but the Somerset High School boys basketball team pulled out the narrow 72-70 win over Danville High School to win the 12th Region All "A" Tournament title for the first time since 2018.
After regulation, the two teams were deadlocked at 60-60 and were tied at 65-65 after the first overtime period.
Junior Kade Grundy led the way with a game-high 20 points and had 6 assists. Gavin Stevens scored 18 points, and Dylan Burton scored 10 points. Jase Bruner and Kaiya Sheron scored 9 points each. Jackson Cooper scored 4 points and Dakota Acey scored 2 points. Stevens had 7 rebounds and Sheron had 6 rebounds.
Somerset will play Gallatin County on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the opening round of the All "A" State Tournament at EKU's McBrayer Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.