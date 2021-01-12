Somerset breezes by Burgin in All "A"

There was little doubt as to the outcome of the Somerset High School boys basketball team's first-round game in the 12th Region All "A" Classic on Tuesday night at the Briar Patch. After running out to a 31-2 first quarter lead, the Briar Jumpers breezed to an easy 72-34 win over Burgin High School.
A total of 15 players got into the game for Somerset, and 11 players got into the scorebook in the lopsided win.
"It is good to get kids reps, because we got some JV guys we are going to be counting on next year," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We got them guys a lot of playing time tonight and we need to get Gavin (Stevens) some runs tonight because this was the first game we had him this season. We gave him some more time that our regular rotation."
"I told the kids before the game we needed to take care of business and that is exactly what we did tonight, and we did it early on," Dunbar said.
After taking an early 10-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, Somerset scored 21 unanswered points to close out the opening quarter. The game went into running clock to open up the second half when the Briar Jumpers went up 52-17.
Senior Dylan Burton led the way for Somerset with 13 points, senior Kannon Tucker and sophomore Jerod Smith added 11 points each. Senior Kade Grundy scored nine points, junior Jack Harmon scored seven points, junior Gavin Stevens scored six points, and sophomore Jacob Smith scored five points
Somerset (4-0) advanced to the All "A" Regional Tournament finals, and will face the winner of the Thursday's Danville-Somerset Christian game.
"We have won two of the last three All "A" regions and we are looking to win another one on Friday night at Danville," Dunbar stated. "And it is going to be a dogfight to win another one."
The All "A" 12th Region Tournament finals will be played on Friday, Jan. 15, at Danville High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
BHS - 2 15 5 12 - 34
SHS - 31 18 11 12 - 72
BURGIN - Boursaw 14, Qualls 8, Reed 5, Owsley 5, Mays 2.
SOMERSET - Burton 13, Tucker 11, Jerod Smith 11, Grundy 9, Harmon 7, Stevens 6, Jacob Smith 5, Purcell 4, Thomas 2, Stinson 2, Bruner 2.
