Somerset breezes past Casey County

Last night at Clara Morrow Field, the Somerset Briar Jumpers girls soccer team beat the Casey County Rebels 7-2 to advance to the 47th District Championship game.
"I thought overall we implemented our game plan of keeping the ball moving quickly and to the open spaces," said Somerset head coach Steve Watkins. "I was really pleased with the overall shape of the team and thought that we did a good job of getting all players involved on the field."
Somerset asserted their dominance early by putting in two goals within the first five minutes of the contest.
First, with 37:30 on the clock in the first half, sophomore Kate Bruner nailed in a goal off an assist from senior Hayley Melton. This was set up by a corner kick from sophomore Jolie May.
Less than two minutes later, Melton put in one of her own off a corner kick assist from May to put her Briar Jumpers up 2-0.
May attempted three shots within the first ten minutes of the game that did not go into the net, but she made up for it with a goal that deflected into the net off of Casey County goalkeeper Maddie Thomas.
The Rebels had a crucial error later in the period when a ball that was kicked back towards Thomas by another Casey player bounced off of Thomas and into the right corner of the net, giving Somerset a 4-0 lead.
With just under nine minutes left to play in the first half, sophomore Grace Bruner sent in a goal off an assist from sophomore Reina Wesley to give the Jumpers a 5-0 lead heading into halftime.
Just like the first half, after the break Somerset came out shooting.
Within the first eight minutes of the second half, May attempted four shots. The last of the four shots was a long hard attempt that soared into the left corner of the net to put the Jumpers up 6-0.
Later, with 22:34 left on the clock in the second period, senior Kendall Burgess sent a ball into the right side of the net off an assist by Grace Bruner for another Somerset goal.
Late in the game, Madison Chansler broke the scoring silence for the Rebels with back to back goals.
First, Chansler sent a long penalty kick into the left corner of the net with just over 21 minutes left.
Later, with just over eleven minutes left to play in the game, Chansler dribbled past multiple Briar Jumper defenders to get a wide open shot which she nailed into the net with ease. This goal gave the game its final score of 7-2.
Somerset kept Thomas extremely busy throughout the game with forty shot attempts. Thomas kept the game from getting even more out of hand throughout the game and racked up quite a few saves.
Junior goalkeeper Lainey Barnett did not have to stay busy like Thomas did, but she did have two nice saves.
The win gives the Somerset Briar Jumpers an opportunity to play for their fourth straight 47th District title, and marks the seventeenth straight year that the Jumpers have appeared in a district championship game. The 47th District Championship match will be against their cross town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, and it will be tomorrow at 6:30 PM at Clara Morrow Field.
"I'm excited to advance to play a really strong Pulaski team. They got us earlier in the season and we have worked hard to strengthen our overall game in hopes of getting back to this opportunity." said Steve Watkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.