Somerset breezes to home opener win

The Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team pulled away from the Russell County Lakers in the final period of last night's season opener to win it 66-50 at Somerset.
Despite not having seven of their players available, due to six of them playing in the state championship football game Saturday and one because of injury, coach Jeron Dunbar made it work and managed to lead his boys to victory.
The game had been tightly contested from the beginning, and the Lakers led 38-37 heading into the final period of play.
Sophomore Gavin Stevens opened the fourth quarter with a three-point shot to put the Jumpers ahead. Following the lead changing shot, the Briar Jumpers were fouled on their next four attempts and were able to connect on 6-7 of their free shots.
The free throw opportunities put Somerset ahead 48-44, and shortly after junior Dylan Burton sunk and three point shot to further extend the Jumpers lead.
Late in the fourth period, Russell County struggled to put points on the board and were foul heavy on defense. The Briar Jumpers continued to knock down their free points and pulled away for a sixteen-point victory.
Although the final score looks rather lopsided, this was not the case for majority of the game. In the opening quarter, the defenses were physical, and the teams were at each other neck and neck.
The Lakers opened up the game with an inside bucket by forward Scott Hamm, and Burton answered back with a contested interior basket himself.
Burton later knocked down a three ball, a mid-range jumper, and sent in a couple of free throws to help his Jumpers to a 12-9 lead at the end of the first period.
Not only did Burton lead the charge in the first quarter, but he continued to show out throughout the second period as well and started off the period with an inside bucket and an and one opportunity. His free throw put the Jumpers up six early in second.
Senior guard Ryan Coffey answered back by knocking down a contested three ball to half the Jumpers lead. Fellow senior Briley Hadley put in a three ball of his own one possession later to tie up the game 15-15.
The teams went back and forth throughout the rest of the second period, and there were several lead changes during the quarter.
Burton closed the second quarter with back to back three-point shots including a buzzer beater to give Somerset a 26-23 lead at halftime.
After the break the teams picked up right where they left off. They were an even matchup and were fighting for the upper hand.
Towards the middle of the third period, junior guard Colton Correll sunk a pair of three pointers to try and get the Jumpers going from the perimeter.
Coffey was a machine for the Lakers throughout the third period, as he kept coming up with plays for the Lakers including a layup and an and one shot to put Russell ahead 35-34.
Not only did Coffey help his Lakers to a lead, but he drew a foul and put in and inside basket to further extend their lead.
With the Lakers up four points inside the final minute of the third period, Burton beat the buzzer for the second time as he drained a contested three ball to cut the Laker lead to one heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jumpers fourth quarter performance helped them to a big opening night victory, and they proved that their roster is deep, and they will be even more dangerous when they have the rest of their roster available.
"This was a great first win for us," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "Our guys competed every step of the way. We were shorthanded so we had to manage the game closer with our foul situation. Dylan was great. He put us on his back and made big time plays. It was the first varsity experience for a lot of guys out there. Colton Correll came up big off the bench and knocked down a couple threes. Bottom line is we competed and found a way to win and I am very proud of these guys."
Burton was the star of the show for the Briar Jumpers last night and he finished with 32 points, and 10 rebounds.
With the win, the Somerset Briar Jumpers will take a 1-0 record into their matchup Tuesday, Dec. 10, where they will face off with the Boyle County Rebels at the Somerset.
