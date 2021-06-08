Somerset Car Wash Cubs win League Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Somerset Car Wash Cubs won the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 11-12 year-old League Tournament. Championship team member are, front row from left, Clayton Young, Dylan Roberts, Luke Ousley, Landon Roberts, and Gunner Strunk; back row from left, Zach Benedict, Miles Strunk, Reno Scott, Isaac New, Preston Turpen, and Gabe Massengale. Head Coach was Barry Strunk, and assistant coaches are Eric Young and Clifford Jasper.

