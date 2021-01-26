Somerset Cheer competes in UCA Virtual event

The Somerset High School cheerleaders placed fourth in the UCA January Virtual Event. The Briar Jumpers cheerleaders were among 11 teams in the Small Varsity Division II.
"We placed third, but we had some deductions that took us to fourth," stated Somerset High School cheer coach Beth Bruner. "I was really proud of the team. They did not compete in the 2-1/2 minute division last year, so for them to be able to come back and compete at this level – especially through this COVID year – has been amazing."
"We are grateful that KHSAA and UCA are still planning to host in-person events for cheer," Bruner concluded.
The Somerset High School varsity cheerleaders are Halee Melton, Addi Bowling, Molly Loy, Caden Maynard, Kennedy Boots, Autumn Phelps, Anna Claire Ellnor, Courtney Minton, McKayla Waters, Macy Notfleet, Emma Ashlock, Jenna Combs, Grace Thompson, Preslie Skidmore, Bre Smith, Blakeleigh Helton, Makayla Blankenship, and Karly Terry.
UCA Nationals is now set for April. The KHSAA region and state cheerleading competitions are set for early May.
