The Somerset High School cheer squad competed in the UCA Bluegrass Regional this past weekend bringing home a regional championship in the Small Coed Game Day Division and finishing seventh in the 2 ½ minute Division. Team members are Anna Claire Ellnor, Courtney Minton, Emma Ashlock, Macy Norfleet, Autumn Phelps, McKayla Waters, Bre Smith, Blakeleigh Helton, Preslie Skidmore, Grace Bruner, Elia Frazier, Grace Thompson, Jenna Combs, Makayla Blankenship, Cameran Mathias, Audrei Kiser, Adyson Bradley, Jailyn Brown, Whitney King, Guy Bailey and Chestina Huff. The team is coached by Elizabeth Bruner.
Somerset Cheerleaders win at UCA Bluegrass Regionals
