Somerset Christian closes out 2019 with 64-33 win over Cornerstone

LONDON - The year 2019 has been a good year for the Somerset Christian boys basketball team. Not only did the Cougars post a two-season 2019 record of 22-1, but they garnered their school's first boys basketball KCAA state title.
The Cougars end the 2019 calendar year with a 64-33 win over Cornerstone on Monday.
The Cougars took control of the game quickly with a full-court man-to-man, creating several turnovers that led to easy baskets. Somerset Christian jumped out to a 25-4 lad after one quarter.
Second quarter, the Cougars turned up the half-court pressure and pushed their running game. The second quarter scoring was very balanced with Mason Cunnagin scoring 5, Tristan Moore and Aaron Crubaugh scoring 4 points apiece. The Cougars held a commanding 31-point lead at the halftime break.
The Cougars scored quickly at the start of the third quarter, pushing their lead up to 35, so the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
The Cougars emptied the bench in the final quarter to coast to an easy ninth win of the season.
"I proud of the way we played, our scoring was very balanced and our defense was intense," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "Our control of the boards was impressive. It was a good road win for us."
Tristan Moore scored a game-high 17 points. Mason Cunnagin and Eli Hutchinson scored 13 points each. Aaron Crubaugh scored 11 points, Braydon More scored 6 points and Noah Brummett scored 4 points.
The Cougars' next game will be Thursday, Jan. 2 against Region 4 rival Lakeside Christian.
