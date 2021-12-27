Somerset Christian competes in Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic

DANVILLE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team went 1-2 in the Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic last week. The Cougars downed Trinity Christian 78-49, and fell to Casey County and Berea. Somerset Christian Luke Atwood was named the the All-Tournament Team.
In the Cougars' win over Trinity, Luke Atwood scored 23 points, with five rebounds and four assists. Noah Brummett scored 14 points, hit four threes, had eight rebounds and four assists. Ethan Meggs scored 12 points, hit two threes and had four rebounds. Eli Brummett scored nine points, Ethan Warren scored eight points, Caleb Taylor scored eight points, Charles Scott scored two points and Elijah Ray scored two points. Warren had four rebounds and four assists.
In the Berea loss, Atwood scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and four assists. Noah Brummett scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds for the double-double. Warren scored seven points, Ray scored four points and Eli Brummett scored three points. Ray had seven rebounds.
In the Cougars' loss to Casey County, Atwood scored 19 points. Eli Brummett scored 11 points and had four assists. Noah Brummett scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Warren scored nine points. Ray scored seven points and had six rebounds.
Somerset Christian (4-6) will play at the Cougars Den in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic this week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
