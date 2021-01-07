Somerset Christian Cougars fall at Casey County

LIBERTY - The Somerset Christian Cougars played their first-ever basketball game in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in the Cougar Den on Monday. On Tuesday, the Cougars played in their first KHSAA road game in a 85-58 loss to Casey County High School.
Somerset Christian School junior Braydon Moore led the way with a team-high 24 points and five three-pointers. Senior Aaron Crubaugh and junior David Crubaugh both scored 10 points each. Junior Luke Atwood added 9 points. Sophomore Ethan Meggs scored three points and senior Joshua Stein scored two points.
Casey County High School senior Spencer Baird scored a game-high 40 points and nailed six treys.
Somerset Christian (0-2) will play Danville Christian on Monday, Jan. 11 in the All "A" Region Tournament.
