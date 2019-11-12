Somerset Christian cross country teams compete in NACA National Meet

DAYTON, TN - The Somerset Christian School Varsity and Middle School cross country teams competed this past weekend in the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) National Cross County Championships in Dayton, Tennessee. There were teams there from all over and as far as Wisconsin.
In the varsity division, Chloe West placed ninth with a time of 20:44 for 5,000 meters. Other Cougar varsity runners were Isaac Morris - junior- 19:34, Ryan Davis - sophomore- 19:49, Cyrus Adkisson - junior - 23:10, and Elijah Adkisson - sophomore- 25:31.
In the middle school two-mile race Gabe Baker was timed at 14:04. Other Cougar middle schoolers were Tristin Ruble - 15:33, Ethan Brainard - 20:28, Lydia Fisher - 18:50, and Holly Roberts - 19:41.
The Somerset Christian cross country teams are coached by Todd Meadows.
