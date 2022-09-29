After an injury to junior Addison Cunnagin in their game against Pulaski County on Monday ruled her out for the rest of the season, the Lady Cougars traveled to Garrard County on Tuesday, with the players looking to win for their captain.
The Cougars would win 2-0 against the Lady Lions (25-6, 25-15) to improve their season record to 20-7. Somerset Christian was led by eight kills from freshman Sophia Barnett, three blocks by eighth grader Catherine Hardy, 17 assists by freshman Olivia Atwood, and 12 digs by eighth grader Reagan Childers. Childers, Barnett, and junior Olivia Murrer would all have three aces for the Cougars.
