The Lady Cougars had a district match-up on Thursday night on the road against Wayne County. In a very competitive game, Somerset Christian would take home a 3-1 victory (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14) to improve to 6-1 on the season so far.
The Cougars would be led by 33 kills from junior Addison Cunnagin, who is in the top five in the state in terms of total kills in games played so far. They would also have 50 assists from freshman Olivia Atwood.
Somerset Christian will be in action again on Thursday, as they will host McCreary Central at 7:30 p.m.
