Somerset Christian School’s varsity soccer team traveled to Whitley County Thursday to bring their regular season schedule to a close. The Cougars of SCS came away with a dominant win, the final score was 8-0. SCS kept possession of the ball for approximately 70% of the game. Senior Samuel Phelps led the Cougars by scoring three goals, followed by junior Gabe Baker and sophomore Kaden Johnson with two goals and senior Noah Brummett with one goal. The defense was also strong with junior goalie Charles Scott having six saves.
SCS coach Ben Stein commented, “This was a great way to end our regular season play, finding the back of the net 8 times with wonderful offensive backup. Our defense, once again, played great and had a clean sheet.
The Cougars now prepare to host and play in the district tournament next week. With their regular season success, SCS is guaranteed a spot in the championship game.
