1 Somerset Christian dominates #2 Bethel, 77-45

Somerset Christian, who are ranked first in the KCAA, took on the second-ranked Bethel Christian Flames on Monday. And like most of their games this season, the Cougars had another blowout win after downing the Flames by a score of 77-45
First quarter was very close, as the Cougars, using a very balanced attack (Jon Moore 6 points, Mason Cunnagin 2, Tristan Moore 2, Eli Hutchinson 3 and Aaron Crubaugh 2) was able to squeak out to a 15-13 lead.
The Blue Flames packed the paint taking away the Cougars inside game, so the Cougars ran, and ran. The second quarter saw Somerset Christian turn up the defensive pressure which translated into more fast break points, Tristan Moore led the way with 12 points and Jon Moore added 6 and Cunnagin added a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put the Cougars up by 13 at the half, 36-23.
The second half found the Cougars defense impossible to penetrate, as the Flames were only able to muster 5 points, while the Cougars put up 18 points, behind Jon Moore and Tristan Moore's 6 points each. In the fourth quarter, Tristan Moore added 8 more points to finish with a team-high 28 points. Freshman Noah Brummett added 6, to highlight the last frame.
Tristan Moore and Jon Moore combined for 49 points - Tristan 28 and Jon 21. Cunnagin had 9 points, Noah Brummett had 6 points, Aaron Crubaugh had 4 points, Eli Hutchinson had 3 points, David Crubaugh had 3 points, Ethan Meggs had 3 points, Braydon Moore had 2 points, Luke Atwood scored one point.
The Cougars cruised to their 21st win of the season and their seventh win in a row. Jon Moore moved past Colby Alexander into sixth place on the all-time Cougar scoring list.
"Our defense was amazing to watch," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "Every pass, every dribble and shot was contested and fought for. We made Bethel earn every point they scored. I'm really liking how our defense is peaking at the right time."
The Cougars (21-2) close out their regular season Thursday, Feb. 13, when the Assumption Horsemen come into the Cougar Den for Senior Night.
