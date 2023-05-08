The Somerset Christian Cougars were on a seven game losing streak heading into their doubleheader at Leslie County on Friday night. The Cougars battled in the first contest before coming up short and just couldn't contain the Leslie County offense in game two, giving Somerset Christian two loses on the evening.
The Cougars dropped the first game by just a single run, falling by a score of 10-9. Somerset Christian was led in the first game by three RBI's from Jackson Case and two apiece from Isaiah Hensley and Gavin Lewis. Charles Scott, Emory Whitescarver and Parker Viers each had one RBI. David Reese struck out two batters in his start on the mound. Leslie County had two RBI's from three different batters.
In game two, Somerset Christian couldn't keep up with their opponents, falling 21-6 in just four innings of play. The Cougars were led by an RBI apiece from Shadrach Barnett, Scott, Whitescarver and Case. Hensley was the starting pitcher and struck out two batters in two and one-third innings pitched. Leslie County was led by five RBI's from freshman Dalton Hoskins.
Somerset Christian falls to 6-21 and they will be on the road on Monday, taking on Bluegrass United Home School.
