The Cougars of Somerset Christian were looking to start building a bit of momentum after falling in three straight contests. They had that chance on Saturday as they traveled to Model for an early morning contest. Rather unfortunately however, the Cougars dropped their fourth straight game with a loss 13-3 in six innings of action.
Emory Whitescarver had two RBI's to lead Somerset Christian, with Jackson Case adding the lone other RBI in the game for the Cougars. Gavin Lewis, Charles Scott, Shadrach Barnett and Arnold Holland all each had a hit in the contest. David Reese was the starter for the Cougars and pitched the entire game, striking out four in five and two-thirds innings pitched. Model was led by four RBI's from eighth grader Kellen Burchett.
Somerset Christian falls to 5-12 with the loss and the Cougars will be in action again at home on Monday taking on Bluegrass United home school before beginning a district series at McCreary Central on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
