The Somerset Christian Cougars closed their final KHSAA season last night at Adair County where they short of the Indians at 66-53.
"We played much better than the score shows," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "We moved the ball, and played solid defense. I'm so proud of these guys. They have played their hearts out all season. They are the pioneers for this program and they will always be honored for their efforts."
Junior Luke Atwood led his Cougars in scoring with 12 points on the night, and junior David Crubaugh also reached double figures in an 11 point, 16 rebound double-double performance.
For Adair, Lucas Pooler was the top scorer with a game high 27 point performance. Aaron Steele and Luke Jones also reached double digits with Steele at 13, and Jones at 12.
Adair started the game off by outscoring the Cougars 21-15, but Somerset Christian fought hard to keep the game very competitive after the first.
The Indians outscored Somerset Christian 15-14 in the second, 14-10 in the third, and 16-14 in the fourth.
"We'll be better next year," said coach Stickley. "I promise everyone, they will be better."
SCS - 15 - 14 - 10 - 14 - 53
ACHS - 21 - 15 - 14 - 16 - 66
Somerset Christian - Atwood 12, D. Crubaugh 11, A. Crubaugh 9, Brummett 8, Moore 8, Stein 5.
Adair Co. - Pooler 27, Steele 13, Jones 12, Coomer 5, Giles 4, Cundiff 3, Grant 2.
