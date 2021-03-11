The Somerset Christian Cougars travelled to Clinton County and dropped at 82-31 to the Bulldogs.
"We were completely dominated," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "We had no business playing this team."
Senior Aaron Crubaugh was the leading scorer for the Cougars with nine points. Luke Atwood, Braydon Moore, Joshua Stein and David Crubaugh chipped in as well.
Nick Brown was the top scorer for Clinton with a game high 15 points. Bryson Cross and Chase Stines also reached double figures on the night with 12 each.
The Bulldogs went full speed in the first half and led 56-14 at halftime. They slowed down on offense in the second half, but still held Somerset Christian to 17 points in the second half and put up 26.
The loss dropped Somerset Christian to 5-20 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow night where they will travel to Adair County to face the Indians.
SCS - 6 - 8 - 6 - 11 - 31
CCHS - 24 - 32 - 14 - 12 - 82
Somerset Christian - A. Crubaugh 9, Atwood 7, Moore 7, Stein 5, D. Crubaugh 3.
Clinton Co. - Brown 15, Cross 12, Stines 12, Delk 8, Stockton 7, Hay 6, Davis 5, Dearborn 4, Nuetzman 4, Tucker 3, Burchett 2, Oesterrelcher 2, Young 2.
