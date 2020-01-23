Somerset Christian drops second game of the season to Galilean

LIBERTY - The Somerset Christian Cougars dropped their second game of the season, which just happened to be the same team that beat the Cougars back in November of last year. On Tuesday, Galilean downed the visiting by a score of Cougars 72-62. Galilean downed the Cougars earlier in the year in the East/West Challenge, but Somerset Christian defeated the Eagles on Dec.10, on their home court.
"They played us harder than anyone else has played us all year and we did not respond well," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "Caleb Burrows was as good as he has always been against us this year. Dropping 21 points on us, mostly on drives to the rim. But the one that hurt us the most was Aaron Brown. He had 21 points also, mostly on offensive rebounds. He had key stick backs every time we would start to put a run together."
For the first time this season, the visiting Cougars lost every quarter.
"Jon (Moore), Mason (Cunnagin) and Eli (Hutchinson) had solid games, but we shot horrible from the three-point line," Stickley stated. "We were 1-11 from beyond the arc. The only one to hit a three was Jon (Moore) late in the fourth quarter. We weren't patient offensively and it showed. We never got a big run at them. They were the better team."
Jon Moore scored a game-high 32 points, Mason Cunnagin scored 15 points, Eli Hutchinson scored 8 points, Aaron Crubaugh scored 4 points, and Tristan Moore scored 3 points.
Somerset Christian (14-2) travels to play the #4 North Hardin Christian Falcons on Friday, Jan 24.
