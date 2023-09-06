Gabe Baker

Somerset Christian senior Gabe Baker attempts to dribble around several defenders during a recent game for the Cougars.

The Somerset Christian Cougars earned a draw in their last contest against Lincoln County, but looked to continue a small unbeaten streak on Tuesday as they hosted the Mercer County Titans. It was a battle between both teams but the unbeaten streak ended up continuing as they battled to a 1-1 draw at the end of full time.

The Cougars' lone goal was scored by senior Jacob Anderson off an assist from sophomore Isaiah Hensley. Junior goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had a great night, allowing just one goal to go along with 21 total saves. Mercer's lone goal was scored by junior Jordan Piazza.

Somerset Christian's record now sits at 2-5-2 for the season, with the Cougars next scheduled to host the Whitley County Colonels on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

