Somerset Christian edged out by Frankfort

FRANKFORT – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team suffered another close loss on Thursday, as the Cougars fell to the homestanding Frankfort High School Panthers by a score of 79-72.
"We dug a hole in the second quarter," Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "We made it close in the second half, and had four guys score in double digits."
Senior Braydon Moore led the way for the Cougars with 26 points, six three-pointers, six rebounds, and five assists. Ethan Warren scored 19 points, hit two treys, had four rebounds and two assists. Noah Brummett scored 10 points, hit two treys, had six rebounds and two assists. Luke Atwood scored 10 points, had four rebounds and two assists. Elijah Ray scored four points, and Ethan Meggs scored three points. Ray also had five rebounds.
Somerset Christian (9-22), who completed the final year of their KHSAA new-member probation period, will host Foundation Christian Academy on Saturday in their season finale. The game will also serve as Cougars head coach Kirk Stickley's retirement celebration, as he will be coaching the last game of his career.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
