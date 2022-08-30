After taking the 12th Region All "A" Championship, the Lady Cougars were back in action on Monday night traveling to take on Rockcastle County. In a close game between the two schools, Somerset Christian would take the win 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 18-16).
The Cougars were led by junior Addison Cunnagin with 31 kills, freshman Sophia Barnett with five aces, eighth-grader Reagan Childers with 19 digs, and freshman Olivia Atwood with 39 assists.
Somerset Christian, now 5-1 for the season, will be back on the road on Thursday, as they travel to play a district opponent in Wayne County, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
