This weekend at the first cross country meet of the season Somerset Christian Elementary runners had several medals. I'm not sure what all information you need but I can give you top 10 finishers. For the girls K-3 2000m race, Rachel Hardy came in 3rd and Ava Hensley came in 4th (both girls are 1st graders). The team brought home 2nd place!
In the 4-6grade girls 2000m, Catherine Hardy (6th grade) placed 1st, Mayah Edens (6th grade) 3rd, Claire Hardy (3rd grade) placed 7th. This team came home with the 1st place win.
The boys K-3 also had top 10 finishes with Carter Cundiff (2nd grade) 8th and Alexander Sadler (3rd grade) 10th. The boys 4-6 grade finishers were James Hardy (4th grade) 2nd place and Keller Ball (3rd grade) 10th.
