DANVILLE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team played in their first All "A" 12th Region Tournament, and made an early exit on Thursday night. The homestanding Danville Admirals downed Somerset Christian 66-43.
After falling behind 45-15 at halftime, Danville cruised to the easy win in the second half. The Admirals will square off with Somerset High School, on Friday, Jan. 15, for the All "A" 12th Region Tournament championship game.
"It could have been a lot worse, but Danville went to their bench early," Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "The speed of the game did us in."
"I’m proud of the way they kept battling," Stickley stated. "We never stopped fighting."
Somerset Christian Braydon Moore scored a game-high 20 points and hit four three-pointers. Sophomore Noah Brummett scored seven points. Juniors Luke Atwood and David Crubaugh both scored six points each. Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored four points.
Somerset Christian (0-3) will host Danville Christian on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Cougar Den.
