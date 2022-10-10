NICHOLASVILLE – After a banner year, the Somerset Christian boys soccer team’s season came to an end in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament on Monday in a 3-0 loss to Mercer County High School. Although the two 12th Region teams battled to a 2-2 draw earlier in the season on the Cougars’ home turf, the Titans were on their game in the regional tourney on Monday night at West Jessamine High School.
“Before tonight, we haven’t had three goal scored against us in a long time,” veteran Somerset Christian boys soccer coach Ben Stein complained. “On the season we finished top 15 in the state in defense, although you wouldn’t have known that tonight. Our defense was off tonight.”
Mercer County struck early with a corner kick scored in the opening half by senior Beau Brown. The Cougars had their shot at scoring the equalizer, but went into halftime trailing 1-0. Brown would score again in the second half to put the Cougars on the ropes. Mercer County’s Gavin Wilson scored the Titans’ third goal to seal their opening round win.
“We had early opportunities to score and opportunities throughout the game,” Stein stated. “But when we missed on those opportunities, it got harder and harder as the game went on, because of the stress of trying to catch up.”
“Mercer County did a good job of sitting back, then getting possession, and then they would counter attack looking for the good opportunities,” Stein stated. “They were a solid team tonight.”
Stein was very pleased with the way his Cougars battled this year ending their 2022 campaign with a winning mark. The 2022 Somerset Christian squad won the program’s first-ever 48th District Tournament crown and tallied a perfect 5-0 district mark. The Cougars were 8-3-3 in regional play.
Somerset Christian seniors Elijah Ford, Noah Brummett, Parker Lonesky, Braedon Meadows, and Samuel Phelps played in their final high school soccer game in the Cougars’ season-ending loss.
“We do have some good players coming up, but young,” Stein stated. “We lost a group of seniors that I’ve been coaching for seven years.”
Somerset Christian ended the year with an impressive 11-5-4 record and a 48th District title. Mercer County (11-7-3) will advance to the 12th Region Tournament semifinal game and play the winner of the Boyle County-Pulaski County game.
