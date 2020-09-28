Somerset Christian eliminated in All "A" Volleyball State Tourney

LEXINGTON - The Somerset Christian School volleyball team's historical All "A" volleyball tourney run ended this weekend in opening round of the state tournament. The Lady Cougars fell to Trinity Christian in straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-16). The Lady Cougars advanced to the program's first-ever All "A" State Tournament by winning the 12th Region Tournament in their first year of playing in the KHSAA.
The Lady Cougars were led by freshman Addison Cunnagin with nine kills and three blocks. Senior Camryn Wells had seven kills, and three digs. Junior Emily Grippe had 19 digs, and seventh-grader Sophia Barnett had 10 digs. Sophomore Sierra Barnett had two kills, 10 digs and two serving aces.
Junior Alex Cunningham had six kills and three digs. Junior Cassie York had 21 assists and eight digs.
Somerset Christian (4-3) travels to the Southwestern High School Wigwam on Monday, Sept. 28.
