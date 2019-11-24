Somerset Christian extends winning streak

LEXINGTON - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team continued their undefeated season and stretched their winning streak to 17 games with their 71-51 win over Community in Trinity’s East-West Challenge.
Both teams came out tight in the first quarter. The Cougars hit 6-of-8 free throws that helped them race out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a short 8-0 run by Somerset Christian, but Community answered with a short run that put them down by two points with four minutes to go before the half.
Cougar Eli Hutchinson got the ball on the left baseline and drove hard to the basket where he collided with Community’s 6’4”, 267-lb. big man. Hutchinson laid motionless on the floor for several minutes. He eventually was able to stand up with some help and left the game. When the game resumed the Cougars closed out the quarter with a 9-0 run.
Community came out battling in the third and forced several turnovers by the Cougars. But the Cougars still held the lead by nine at the end of three quarters.
The final quarter was all Cougars. Tristan Moore, Mason Cunnagin and Jon Moore combined to score 14 points, while holding the Crusaders to seven total points for the quarter.
“It was a tough game, but it was what we expected from the top team in the 3rd Region,” stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. “I’m proud of how well they responded after Eli (Hutchinson) was out of the game. My bench stepped up and played very well.”
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Jon Moore with 27 points. Mason Cunnagin and Tristan Moore scored 17 points each. Eli Hutchinson, Luke Atwood, Braydon Moore, Noah Brummett and Joshua Stein, all scored two points each.
