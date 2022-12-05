The Somerset Christian Cougars faced adversity on multiple occasions on Tuesday night against visiting Garrard County, and to Al Gover's club's credit, the Cougars responded every time over the game's first three quarters.
Somerset Christian erased deficits three times in the game, but in the end, thanks to some costly mistakes in the closing minutes of the contest, and thanks to only hitting five of 12 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, it was Garrard County escaping with a very hard-fought, 81-72 victory over the Cougars, dropping Somerset Christian to 1-2 on the young season.
"I told the kids in the locker room after the game that I'm very pleased with their competitive nature, and the way they're competing and the way they're fighting out there," pointed out Gover immediately following the contest.
"Mistakes here and there are what gets us," continued the Somerset Christian School coach. "We go five for 12 at the free throw line there in the fourth quarter. That doesn't help either. We've got to learn to get better when something's called. Sometimes a little pressure takes us out of things. It's a long season, and our goal from day one was to get better day by day, and I feel like we were better tonight than we were against Burgin the other night."
Bout number one with adversity came barely over two minutes into the contest, when the Golden Lions raced out to a quick, 10-0 lead over Somerset Christian.
No problem. The Cougars would respond.
Gover and crew would rally from that double-digit deficit early on to roar back to lead Garrard County 19-18 after one quarter of play.
Garrard County then scored the first seven points of the second frame for a 25-19 lead over the Cougars, and Somerset Christian would respond again, knotting things up at 25-25, thanks to a modest, 6-0 spurt.
The Golden Lions led at the half by a count of 36-31 over the Cougars, thanks in large part to the sharp shooting of senior guard Ethan Cooper.
The Garrard County senior tallied 22 of his game-high 37 points in the opening half of play, but the Cougars were still in this one thanks to the one-two punch of Ethan Warren and Noah Brummett.
Warren scored 11 of his 23 points in the first half, while Brummett would add eight points over the game's first two quarters of play, on his way to a 24-point night for Somerset Christian.
Garrard County would extend its lead out to 39-31 at the beginning of the second half, thanks to a trey from Austin Adams. However once again, the Cougars would rally, retaking the lead at 40-39 on a layup from Jack Baker.
The teams would basically trade baskets for the rest of the third stanza, with the Golden Lions taking a 52-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
In that final frame, the game remained close, until Garrard County was able to get some seperation over the Cougars, taking advantage of some mistakes by Gover and company.
Damarion Boatley came through in the clutch for Garrard County with a pair of three-point baskets from the corner, and thanks to a mini, 9-1 run by the Golden Lions, it was Garrard County eventually building its lead up to double digits over the Cougars with just over three minutes left in the contest, at 68-58.
And, then there were those free throws in the fourth quarter, or more exactly, missed free throws.
The Cougars -- playing in a close game -- made only five of 12 charity tosses coming down the stretch over the game's final eight minutes, and that helped doom Somerset Christian, especially playing in a close game.
"We did the same thing the other night against Burgin, in the sense that we kept fighting and we played hard," noted Gover, in talking about his team's will and heart, playing to the very end.
"It was just a little execution here or there that we didn't get done tonight -- maybe not running an inbounds play tonight the way we were supposed to, and things like that," stated the Cougars head coach. "That's why we practice, and we'll practice on those things. We're still very early in the season, and we've got plenty of time to clean some of those kinds of things up."
Noah Brummett led the Cougars with 24 points in the loss, while Warren joined him in double figures with 23 points.
Caleb Taylor added seven points for the Cougars, while Elijah Brummett, Baker, and Isaiah Hensley all had five points each.
Cooper meanwhile -- who scored 30 points at Wayne County last Friday night in Garrard County's season opener -- led all scorers with a game-high 37 points, while Boatley finished with 15 points, and Mason Sulla added 11 for the Golden Lions.
The Cougars -- 1-2 on the young season -- will return to action on Friday night on the road at Richmond Model, before coming home on Saturday evening to host the Indians from Adair County.
That game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
