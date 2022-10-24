For the first time ever, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars competed in the 12th Region Tournament on Monday night. Their opponents? The hosting Boyle County Lady Rebels, the winners of the 45th District Tournament. The Lady Cougars have made a miracle run so far, making it to the 48th District Finals despite one of their top players, junior Addison Cunnagin, being out for the season due to injury.
It seemed like the miracle run was due to continue, as Somerset Christian rode a hot crowd to a 2-1 lead after three sets. The dream season would come to an end, however, as Boyle County won the final two sets to claim a 3-2 victory over the Lady Cougars (25-21, 13-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10).
The first set was close between the two teams early, as the Cougars found themselves ahead 14-10 following kills from junior Olivia Murrer, freshman Sophia Barnett, eighth grader Catherine Hardy, and junior Lydia Fisher, as well as an ace from Sophia Barnett as well. Boyle County wouldn’t back down and would go on a 9-0 run to gain the lead 19-14 late in the set, with junior Camryn Thompson grabbing three kills. Seniors Logan Kirkland and Addison Fowler would each add a block as well.
A quick 5-0 run by the Cougars would tie the score up at 19-19 following kills from Murrer and Fisher. However, Boyle would be able to close out the set with a 6-2 spree to claim the first set 25-21, with sophomore Kendra Christopher having the set-winning kill for the Rebels.
The second set started with a back-and-forth battle between the two schools, with Somerset Christian having an early 8-6 lead. The Cougars then exploded on offense, going on a 11-1 run to take complete control at 19-7. They were led by kills from Hardy and Fisher, as well as two aces from Sophia Barnett.
The Rebels traded points with the Cougars the rest of the way through, with both teams scoring six more points. Unfortunately for the home team, that’s all Somerset Christian needed to clinch the set, as the Cougars would tie things up with a 25-13 victory in the second set. Freshman Elise Meggs would add a block late, with Fisher spiking every ball that came towards her and getting three kills in the final few points.
Boyle County led early and often throughout the third set, before Somerset Christian would tie the set up at 16-16 midway through. The Lady Rebels had early kills from Thompson, Christopher, Kirkland, Fowler, and sophomore Havannah Maddox, while the Lady Cougars had early kills from Sophia Barnett, Hardy, Murrer, and Fisher, as well as a kill and an ace from senior Sierra Barnett.
It was a tough battle throughout the rest of the set, a battle that the Cougars ultimately came on top of, as they went ahead 2-1 in the game with a 25-22 victory in the third set. Sophia Barnett would add another kill, eighth grader Callie Davis would add an ace, and Fisher would continue a strong game, getting the set-winning kill.
With the home-standing Rebels having their backs against the wall, they seemed to hit a bit of a stride in the fourth set, getting out to a 15-9 lead with Fowler having three kills and an ace, as well as junior Chantel Osterloh having a kill as well. Somerset Christian would add kills from Murrer, Hardy, and Fisher, as well as senior Adyson Miller adding a few blocks and a kill also.
The Cougars battled late in the set, with Hardy adding another kill and eighth grader Reagan Childers having an ace. Boyle County rode the energy of their crowd to a 25-20 victory in the fourth set though, setting up the fifth and final tiebreaker set after two kills from Osterloh and the set-winning point coming from a Somerset Christian service error.
Both crowds were rocking as the two teams began the fifth set, and although it was a Boyle County home game, it almost felt like you were in the Cougar Den at points throughout the set, as their fans made the atmosphere electric throughout. The home team got out to a quick 5-1 lead following kills from Maddox and Thompson, as well as two aces from junior Emma Young.
The Lady Cougars left it all out on the court during the fifth set, battling back to a 10-7 score line following kills from Sophia Barnett, Fisher, and Murrer. However, the momentum that Boyle County built throughout the last set was too strong for the Cougars to come back from, as following a kill from Thompson and an ace from Christopher, an error from the Cougars on a volley would hand the fifth set and the game to the Rebels by a score of 15-10.
The players and coaches of Somerset Christian should be proud of making it all the way to the region tournament in their first season of eligibility. The Cougars finish up the season with a 22-11 record. Congrats also to seniors Sierra Barnett and Adyson Miller for outstanding varsity careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.