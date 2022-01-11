Somerset Christian falls to Adair County

COLUMBIA – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team couldn't keep pace with the homestanding Adair County Indians in a 76-60 loss on Monday night.
Noah Brummett led the way for the Cougars with 16 points and nine rebounds. Luke Atwood scored 15 points, with three rebounds and two assists. Ethan Warren scored 10 points, had five rebounds and five assists. Braydon Moore scored seven points and had four assists.
Elijah Ray and Ethan Meggs scored six points each. Ray had seven boards in the game.
Somerset Christian (6-10) plays Danville High School on Tuesday at Somerset High School in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
