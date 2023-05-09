Tuesday night the Somerset Christian Cougars hosted the Adair County Indians. The Indians were on a six game winning streak, looking to extend to seven. The Cougars coming off two wins against Bluegrass United, a Kentucky homeschool team out of Lexington, that broke a nine game losing streak for Somerset Christian.
The Cougars started pitcher Shadrach Barnett. The first pitch of the game was sent sailing over the fence for a quick Adair County home run that gave the Indians an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Bode Richard hit a fly ball to center field, caught by senior Parker Lonesky for the out. The Indians would earn three RBI and one stolen base to end the Indian offense and build an early lead on the Cougars.
Shadrach led-off the Somerset Christian offense in the bottom of the frame with a hit to Indian pitcher Isaac Rodgers and was thrown out at first base. The inning ended with two Cougars striking out to retire the side in relatively quick fashion.
The Indians earned two more RBI in the third inning off the bats of eighth grader Alex Martin and sophomore Brayton Coomer. David Reese caught a fly ball in left field for the out. The last out was a good play by Isaac Hensley, Coomer was running to steal second and was thrown out at second base. The Indians were sent to their dugout leading 7-0 after the top of the second inning.
It was Barnett’s turn to bat again. He got a piece, sent it to the outfield and the Indian outfielder dropped it, apparently giving Somerset Christian a hit and finally a chance to produce a run. Unfortunately, Shadrach stepped off the base and was tagged out at first, immediately clearing the runner off base. Two other Cougars struck out to end their offense still scoreless, with Rodgers racking up the strikeouts on the mound at this point in the ball game.
During the top of the fourth inning, Adair County junior Jake McQueary earned an RBI. Barnett had a balk on the mound advancing the runners and increasing the Adair County lead to 9-0. The Indians ended their offense up by 10 runs at 10-0 and were threatening to win via the run rule in this particular contest.
The Indians earned three more RBI in the top of the fifth inning and prevented any Somerset Christian player from scoring in the bottom of the stanza, eventually leading to a 13-0 victory by Adair County in game one of the doubleheader. The Indians also claimed victory in game two albeit by a much wider margin. Adair County claimed victory over the Cougars in the second game by a score of 23-0 in just three innings of action.
Shadrach struck out two batters in his start on the mound.
These were the final regular season games of the 2023 season for the Somerset Christian Cougars, with their final record sitting at 8-23. They will next be in action some time next week in the 48th District Tournament, where they will be the number four seed. They will play the number one seed in their district, with that being either the Southwestern Warriors or the Wayne County Cardinals.
