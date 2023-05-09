Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Found in the Valleys Early This Morning... Clear skies, light winds and lingering low-level moisture are helping areas of valley fog to develop and become dense early this morning. This fog will continue to expand through the rest of the night but likely remain the densest in the valleys. Visibilities will be below a quarter of a mile at times in the thickest of the fog. Be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights when you encounter any fog.