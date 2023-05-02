Somerset Christian was looking to get back on the winning side of things heading into their road game on Monday against the Barbourville Tigers. The two teams played earlier in the season, with the Tigers prevailing 10-9 in eight innings. The game was not that close this time around, with the Cougars falling by a score of 10-5.
The Cougars were led by two RBI's from Isaiah Hensley, as well as a single RBI from Gavin Lewis. Shadrach Barnett and Jackson Case each added a hit apiece. David Reese got the start on the mound, throwing for two and two-third innings and striking out two. Barnett and Lewis also found some time on the mound and also struck out two batters apiece.
Somerset Christian falls to 6-17 for the season and the Cougars will host Lincoln County on Tuesday.
